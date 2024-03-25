DFA Design for Asia Awards 2024
Unveiling Asian Design Brilliance for Global Recognition
International Submission Opens from April, Half Entry Fee until 30 April
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2024 – As a renowned annual international event that inspires innovative solutions and fosters collaboration transcending boundaries, the “DFA Design for Asia Awards” (DFA DFAA) continues to honour and showcase Asia’s design excellence on the world stage. Online submissions for the 2024 edition will commence on 1 April 2024 (Hong Kong Time), inviting outstanding designs to participate and make an enduring influence across the design fields through honouring the excellent designs.
The DFA DFAA 2024 embraces a dynamic spectrum of the design industry by welcoming entries from 30 design categories spanning across 6 disciplines: Communication Design, Digital & Motion Design, Fashion & Accessory Design, Product & Industrial Design, Service & Experience Design, and Spatial Design. The DFA DFAA welcomes online submissions of all design projects that promulgate Asian values and perspectives worldwide. Entrants can enjoy 50% off on the entry fee by submitting entries on or before 30 April 2024 (Hong Kong Time).
“In the face of the constant flux of our world, where advancements and transformations occur at an unprecedented pace, design has become one of the key forces that navigates the complexities from within and brings innovative ideas to address the challenges of our rapidly evolving environment. Over the years, the “DFA Design for Asia Awards” has been a testament to the infinite creativity of the design community, sharing brilliant ideas that propel humanity forward with the world. Through the entries, we are eager to unleash the full potential of the vibrant designs for Asia and shape a future that is filled with boundless possibilities.”, said Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre.
Launched by Hong Kong Design Centre in 2003, with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the lead sponsor, the DFA DFAA has been globally acknowledged as an awards that aims to recognise outstanding projects embodying design excellence and benefiting the betterment of the design industry as well as Asia societies. To date, over 2,600 impactful design projects in Asia have been awarded under the DFA DFAA.
Calling for Award: Entries from 6 Design Disciplines:
Awards Structure
All design projects submitted will be assessed by an international judging panel comprised of world-leading design experts and professionals. The panel will determine the Grand, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit awards.
Entry Requirements
Design projects launched in one or more Asian markets# between 1 January 2022 and 31 May 2024 are eligible for submission by their design owners, clients, brand owners, designers or design consultancies.
# Asian markets include: Afghanistan / Bangladesh / Bhutan / Brunei Darussalam / Cambodia / Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) / Hong Kong / India / Indonesia / Islamic Republic of Iran / Japan / Kazakhstan / Korea / Kyrgyzstan / Laos / Macau / The Mainland / Malaysia / Maldives / Mongolia / Myanmar / Nepal / Pakistan / The Philippines / Singapore / Sri Lanka / Taiwan / Tajikistan / Thailand / Timor-Leste / Turkmenistan / Uzbekistan / Vietnam
Judging Criteria
The judging panel will assess each entry based on the criteria below (as applicable):
(1) Creativity and Human-centric Innovation
(2) Usability
(3) Aesthetic
(4) Sustainability
(5) Impact in Asia
(6) Commercial & Societal Success
Winners’ Entitlements & Exposure*:
* A mandatory Publication and Promotion Fee applies to all winners
International Submission Opens from April, Half Entry Fee until 30 April
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2024 – As a renowned annual international event that inspires innovative solutions and fosters collaboration transcending boundaries, the “DFA Design for Asia Awards” (DFA DFAA) continues to honour and showcase Asia’s design excellence on the world stage. Online submissions for the 2024 edition will commence on 1 April 2024 (Hong Kong Time), inviting outstanding designs to participate and make an enduring influence across the design fields through honouring the excellent designs.
The DFA DFAA 2024 embraces a dynamic spectrum of the design industry by welcoming entries from 30 design categories spanning across 6 disciplines: Communication Design, Digital & Motion Design, Fashion & Accessory Design, Product & Industrial Design, Service & Experience Design, and Spatial Design. The DFA DFAA welcomes online submissions of all design projects that promulgate Asian values and perspectives worldwide. Entrants can enjoy 50% off on the entry fee by submitting entries on or before 30 April 2024 (Hong Kong Time).
“In the face of the constant flux of our world, where advancements and transformations occur at an unprecedented pace, design has become one of the key forces that navigates the complexities from within and brings innovative ideas to address the challenges of our rapidly evolving environment. Over the years, the “DFA Design for Asia Awards” has been a testament to the infinite creativity of the design community, sharing brilliant ideas that propel humanity forward with the world. Through the entries, we are eager to unleash the full potential of the vibrant designs for Asia and shape a future that is filled with boundless possibilities.”, said Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre.
Launched by Hong Kong Design Centre in 2003, with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the lead sponsor, the DFA DFAA has been globally acknowledged as an awards that aims to recognise outstanding projects embodying design excellence and benefiting the betterment of the design industry as well as Asia societies. To date, over 2,600 impactful design projects in Asia have been awarded under the DFA DFAA.
| DFA Design for Asia Awards 2024 – Entry Details
| Date
| :
| 1 April – 30 June 2024 (Hong Kong Time)
| Entry fee
| :
| HK$2,200 per entry
| Promotion
| :
| 50% off on the entry fee for submissions made on or before 30 April 2024 (Hong Kong Time)
| Online Submission
| :
| https://dfaa.dfaawards.com/en/online_submission/
Calling for Award: Entries from 6 Design Disciplines:
| (1) Communication Design
| (2) Digital & Motion Design
| (3) Fashion & Accessory Design
| (4) Product & Industrial Design
| (5) Service & Experience Design
| (6) Spatial Design
Awards Structure
All design projects submitted will be assessed by an international judging panel comprised of world-leading design experts and professionals. The panel will determine the Grand, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit awards.
Entry Requirements
Design projects launched in one or more Asian markets# between 1 January 2022 and 31 May 2024 are eligible for submission by their design owners, clients, brand owners, designers or design consultancies.
# Asian markets include: Afghanistan / Bangladesh / Bhutan / Brunei Darussalam / Cambodia / Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) / Hong Kong / India / Indonesia / Islamic Republic of Iran / Japan / Kazakhstan / Korea / Kyrgyzstan / Laos / Macau / The Mainland / Malaysia / Maldives / Mongolia / Myanmar / Nepal / Pakistan / The Philippines / Singapore / Sri Lanka / Taiwan / Tajikistan / Thailand / Timor-Leste / Turkmenistan / Uzbekistan / Vietnam
Judging Criteria
The judging panel will assess each entry based on the criteria below (as applicable):
(1) Creativity and Human-centric Innovation
(2) Usability
(3) Aesthetic
(4) Sustainability
(5) Impact in Asia
(6) Commercial & Societal Success
Winners’ Entitlements & Exposure*:
- Trophy & Certificate (certificates for Merit Award winners)
- Awards Publication:
- Each winner will receive a complimentary copy of the DFA Awards publication, which introduces all the winning projects and the project teams behind them. The publication will also be disseminated to global industry leaders to enhance the winners’ exposure.
- Exhibition & Online Showcase:
- Winning projects will be showcased at relevant exhibitions and DFA Awards’ online showcase: https://dfaawards.viewingrooms.com/
- Awards presentation and other events:
- Winners will be invited to DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony and Business of Design Week (BODW) events to establish networks with international and local designers and business leaders. Selected winners will also be invited to speak at global and regional talks, forums or other events to increase their global exposure.
- Awards Endorsement Mark:
- Winners will receive authorisation to use the globally recognised DFA DFAA Endorsement Mark for further promotion.
* A mandatory Publication and Promotion Fee applies to all winners