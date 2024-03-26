Construction Management Awards 2024 Now open for nomination

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media

September 2020 – Infinix, a global leader in consumer electronics

market, has launched the ZERO 8 in the Kenyan market. ZERO 8 is the company’s

flagship series for 2020/21. Though targeting the high-end market, Zero 8 will

retail at a relatively affordable price of Kshs 28,999.

The

launch has been conducted in partnership with Sally Karago, a renowned international fashion

designer. This partnership with a high-end designer is geared towards raising

the Infinix’s brand position and perception in the market as a high end phone.

This is also part of a broader push to combine tech with fashion to create

products that are a fusion of design and innovation.

“Infinix is taking a step to be more premium and

able to compete and be the face of this new direction as a fashion-conscious

brand. This direction is very much in tandem with our target customers, whose

lifestyle can be described as image and fashion-conscious and trendy, with a

taste for high end gadgets”, said Mike Zhang, Infinix Kenya Brand Manager.

Using her international acclaim and experience,

Sally has designed garments for the three celebrities who graced the launch,

namely the gorgeous songstress Tanasha Donna, celebrated chef Ali Mandhry and

Catherine Kamau, an award-winning actress. Inspired by the Turkana culture,

Sally’s fashion collection has been made using local African fabrics and beads

for accessories (all drawn from the Turkana culture). The design features

diamond-shaped elements which are the main design concept for the Zero 8 smartphone.

(From left, singer Tanasha Donna, Chef Ali Mandhry and actress Catherine Kamau)

The accessories, including beads, also drawn from

Sally’s Turkana collection experience, feature the main colours of the Infinix

brand, which are green, black, and white.

Explore more about the story https://youtu.be/ByjWM1xkf70

Tanasha Donna wearing the Sally Karago designed

garment for Infinix Zero 8 Launch

Sally also designed special shirts as uniforms to

be worn by Infinix sales representatives in various Infinix outlets. These

feature an ethnic fabric strip on the button section of the shirt. The ethnic

fabric color drawn from the Turkana culture is close to green, a key Infinix

brand color. They spot the Infinix brand

logo across the chest pocket region giving a simplistic finish and an appealing

look. These uniforms communicate a much-improved customer care approach to

Infinix consumers and are a symbol of improved brand professionalism.

Infinix sales representatives wearing the Sally

Karago designed shirts

The

stylish and fashion-focused Infinix Zero 8 runs on Android v10 operating system, with its key

feature being the presence of a Media Tek Helio G90

processor. This, combined with

128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM, will enable consumers to experience improved speeds

and overall device performance, including quick upload and download times and

an amazing experience with the apps, compared to the Zero 6. The 90Hz Full HD

Display and G90T processor also means enhanced performance on the screen and

for the cameras, including the wide angle, ultra-wide angle and rear cameras

that will take photographic performance to a new level.

On the front, for the first time ever,

Infinix has released a device with two selfie cameras (48 + 8MP), fitting them

in a punch-hole setup. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel main sensor

headlining the quad-camera setup housed in the diamond-style bump.

Smartphones have become

a key aspect in everyday life, enabling many people to run their businesses

from the comforts of their seats and giving them access to the outside world. Over the last few years, the partnership

between tech companies (especially device manufacturers), and fashion houses

has witnessed a tremendous growth.

Infinix is also set to venture into a new product

category with launched Infinix TV, aimed at fulfilling smart lifestyle living

in accordance with modern trends. With Android TV™, the high-quality viewing

experience, and the AIoT technology, the new smart TV will develop the new

business line for the company and take the entertainment of local customers to

a new level.

The Infinix X1 will retail at a relatively

affordable price of KES 31,990(43-inch)/KES 19,490(32-inch) and will be covered

by a guarantee policy of up to 24 months.

About Infinix

Infinix

Mobile is a Shenzhen-based smartphone company founded in 2013 and a subsidiary

of Transsion. The brand was born after the French mobile manufacturer Sagem

Wireless was acquired in 2011. The company has Research and Development

(R&D) centres sprawling between France and Korea and designs its phones in

France.

Infinix

is committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed

dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences

through a merging of fashion + technology.

With

the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed

specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and be in sync

with the world.