Tarisland and Nimo Unite for a Spectacular Showdown at the Nimo Global Gala in Thailand
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 March 2024 – Nimo, a globally leading pan-entertainment and gaming live streaming platform, today announced that the 2024 Nimo Global Gala will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on April 6th. The event is dedicated to celebrate and honor outstanding streamers and guilds from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, the Middle East, and other regions. Simultaneously, Nimo will invite globally renowned game Tarisland, top Thai celebrities, and the Bangkok Siam Philharmonic Orchestra to present breathtaking performances, delivering an unparalleled visual feast to fans worldwide.