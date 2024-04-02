Optism Unveils Revolutionary AI-Enhanced ASD Support Platform on World Autism Awareness Day in Hong Kong
Pioneering ASD Support Platform Debuts in Hong Kong on World Autism Awareness Day; Featuring AI-Driven Technology.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2024 – In a significant development coinciding with World Autism Awareness Day, Optism, an innovative platform designed for families with children on the autism spectrum (ASD), is officially unveiled in Hong Kong.
