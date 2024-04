Splash into the Fun: Unforgettable Songkran Experiences Await at OZO Hotels, Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2024 – OZO Hotels invites guests to splash into the jubilant spirit of Songkran, immersing themselves in Thailand’s beloved cultural extravaganza brimming with exhilarating water-filled festivities. Songkran, also referred to as the Thai New Year, stands as one of Thailand’s most revered festivals, symbolising fresh beginnings and community bonds. Traditionally observed from 13– 15April, it heralds the commencement of the Thai lunar calendar.