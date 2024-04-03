Splash into the Fun: Unforgettable Songkran Experiences Await at OZO Hotels, Thailand
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2024 – OZO Hotels invites guests to splash into the jubilant spirit of Songkran, immersing themselves in Thailand’s beloved cultural extravaganza brimming with exhilarating water-filled festivities. Songkran, also referred to as the Thai New Year, stands as one of Thailand’s most revered festivals, symbolising fresh beginnings and community bonds. Traditionally observed from 13th – 15th April, it heralds the commencement of the Thai lunar calendar.