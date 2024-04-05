Lifebuoy’s Sentuhan Sehat Supports Caregivers of Children with Soap Pack Thermometers and Access to Doctor Services

Lifebuoy collaborates with Halodoc and Bandung Health Polytechnic to introduce compact thermometers with complimentary access to doctor consultations as the first line of response when children fall ill.
JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 April 2024 – Lifebuoy, the world’s number one hygiene soap brand, in collaboration with telehealth service Halodoc and the Bandung Health Polytechnic, today unveiled Sentuhan Sehat. This innovative campaign aims to fortify parents and caregivers across Indonesia with tools for pre-emptive health management, marking a significant stride in accessible healthcare. At the heart of this initiative are groundbreaking, reusable thermometers and seamless access to Halodoc’s teleconsultation services, offering a vital lifeline for early detection of fever symptoms tied to common, yet preventable, ailments like diarrhoea.