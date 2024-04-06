Spearheading Innovation: AutoCount Introduces Malaysia’s First e-Invoicing Solution for SMEs
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 April 2024 – As Malaysia gears up for the e-Invoicing mandate set for 1 August 2024, AutoCount takes a pioneering step by launching its AutoCount e-Invoice Solution – the AutoCount e-Invoice Platform (AIP), at Shah Alam’s MBSA Convention Centre on 5 April 2024. Designed to support Malaysian businesses transitioning to the e-Invoicing era, AIP exemplifies AutoCount’s innovation drive and dedication to modernizing business practices for the digital age. This milestone event saw an impressive turnout, with over 1,300 attendees joining to witness the unveiling of AIP and gain insights into the future of e-Invoicing.