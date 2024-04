HDBank to pay 25% dividend in cash and stocks, aim for high growth in 2024

HCM CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 April 2024 – The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank ( HDBank, stock code: HDB ) will pay a dividend of 25%, 10% in cash and 15% in stocks, for 2023, according to documents to be tabled at its 2024 annual general meeting released on April 4.