Hong Kong’s First Internationally ISO-Certified Pet Relocation Company “Canlife” Launches New “Furry Travel” Pet Travel Service

Taking Your Pets on the Go, Without Breaking the Bank! Making tails wag worldwide.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2024 – Attention all pet lovers and globetrotters! Get ready to embark on exciting adventures with your beloved fur-babies, as Canlife Pets Moving, Hong Kong’s pioneering pet relocation company, proudly introduces its latest pet travel service. Bid farewell to the notion that pet travel is restricted to private jets, as Canlife makes dreams of travelling with your pets a reality.