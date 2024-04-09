PolyU harnesses GeoAI technologies to enable sustainable urban development

Published: April 9, 2024

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2024 – Geospatial artificial intelligence (GeoAI) is an interdisciplinary field that combines geospatial science and artificial intelligence (AI). The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is harnessing innovative GeoAI technologies to provide ground-breaking solutions for some of the environmental and social challenges facing the world today, in various fields including transportation, urban and public safely, planning, climate change and natural disasters.

