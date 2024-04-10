Prince Holding Group Champions Resilience and Safety at International Mine Awareness Day Celebration
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2024 – Prince Holding Group, one of the leading business groups in Cambodia, has been graciously invited by the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC) to participate in the commemoration of International Mine Awareness Day and Assistance in Mine Action. Themed ‘Rising Stronger: Building Resilience in Mine-Affected Regions,’ the event highlights the collective efforts of ASEAN countries to address the challenges posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) both regionally and globally.