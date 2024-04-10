Vietjet Air celebrates 10th anniversary of operation to China
*Announce the Xi’an – Ho Chi Minh City routeSHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2024 – Vietjet today celebrates its 10th anniversary of operation to China (2014 – 2024) and annouce the direct route linking Ho Chi Minh City with Xi’an. The ceremony took place during the China-Vietnam Trade and Investment Cooperation Promotion Forum.
Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and other high-ranking Chinese and Vietnamese dignitaries congratulated Vietjet on the significant milestone and welcomed the airline’s new service during the official visit to China.