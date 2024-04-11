TDCX the first Southeast Asian and Singapore-headquartered service provider to be recognized among world’s top outsourcing companies

TDCX ranked 18th in OA500 Index which recognizes top BPO firms globally
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2024 – TDCX, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has emerged as the only Southeast Asian business process outsourcing (BPO) company in the top 20 global Outsource Accelerator (OA) 500 2024 Index. The index evaluates more than 3,500 companies worldwide on the strength of their global network and commitment to excellence. Factors such as domain authority, website traffic, employee reviews, LinkedIn engagement, and third-party analysis from Crunchbase and ZoomInfo are evaluated as part of the process.