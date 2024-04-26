Vinhomes, Vietnam largest property developer, unveils a series of new entertainment and shopping destinations
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 April 2024 – On April 26th and 27th, Vinhomes, Vietnam’s largest property developer, will officially open and inaugurate the K-Town commercial street in Ocean City in eastern Hanoi. The company will also inaugurate two unique riverside cultural parks in Hai Phong: the K-Park Korean Cultural Park and the European Square at Vinhomes Royal Island, offering a variety of exciting cultural, entertainment, and art activities.