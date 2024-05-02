Denmark’s First Female Prime Minister Joins AUW as a Patron
CHITTAGONG, BANGLADESH – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 May 2024 – Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Denmark’s first female Prime Minister and a decade-long leader of the Social Democrat Party of her country, has joined the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Bangladesh as a Patron. Prime Minister Thorning Schmidt also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children International and continues to serve on a variety of important Board and Advisory roles, including as Co-Chair of Facebook’s Oversight Board that addresses complex issues relating to freedom of expression.