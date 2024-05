SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 May 2024 – Local IT solutions provider Entrust Network has recently received two certifications: ISO 27001 and Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM). “We are thrilled to acquire the ISO 27001 and DPTM certifications, and we will continue serving as the trusted IT partner of our clients.” says Jamson Lim, IT Director of Entrust Network.