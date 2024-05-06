Shopee Prioritises Seamless Shopping Experience with Launch of On-Time Guarantee

Published: May 6, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2024 – Shopee Malaysia launches the On-Time Guarantee program today, empowering buyers with the assurance of prompt order fulfilment by all Shopee Supported Logistics. Shopee reinforces their commitment to this promise with a RM5 voucher for all deliveries that exceed the estimated delivery date provided. This gives all Shopee app users nationwide the assurance that they can receive their parcels with predictability backed by Shopee’s established fulfilment practices.

