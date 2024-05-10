DFI Retail Group and PolyU SPEED Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Introduce Hong Kong’s FIRST QF Level 6 Programme in Retail
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 May 2024 – DFI Retail Group (DFI) and The School of Professional Education and Executive Development of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU SPEED), the unit under the College of Professional and Continuing Education of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (CPCE) have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 9 May 2024. This MoU paves the way for a collaborative partnership between the two parties, to introduce Hong Kong’s first Qualifications Framework (QF) Level 6 programme in the field of retail – equivalent to a Master level. The strategic alliance aims to attract and nurture retail talent.