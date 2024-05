Bay of Lights to Host New International Convention and Exhibition Center in Cambodia Through Groundbreaking Partnership with AIM Global Foundation

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2024 – In a historic move, Canopy Sands Development (CSD) and AIM Global Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to jointly develop an international convention and exhibition center in the Bay of Lights, Sihanoukville, Cambodia.