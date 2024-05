Line-up of Exciting Performances By Local Artistes & Budding Talents At Westgate

Week-Long Showcase of Vibrant Performances from 20th to 26th May 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 –‘Take The Stage’ is a week-long event featuring live performances by piano virtuosos and other musical talents in celebration of Panoland’s grand opening of a state-of-the-art showroom in Westgate.