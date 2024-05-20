Canopy Sands Development’s Bay of Lights Leads Sustainable Urban Development in Cambodia, Highlighted at Global Climate Action Forum
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2024 – At the Global Climate Action Forum (GCAF), Canopy Sands Development’s Bay of Lights project is highlighted as a leading example of sustainable urban development in Cambodia. The forum, held at Himawari Hotel Apartments and co-organized by the Ministry of Environment (MoE) and W-Foundation, emphasized Cambodia’s commitment to sustainability through public-private partnerships.