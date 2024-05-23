7-Eleven Presents: Launch of 30 designs of “Pokémon Builders”
Purchase $25 + $2 to redeem one Pokémon builder
Free redemption is reintroduced now: Collect stamp to freely redeem 3 designs of Backpack
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 May 2024 – Calling all friends who love Pokémon! Come to 7-Eleven in this early summer to embark on the journey of Pokémon trainer! 7-Eleven proudly presents the new “builders”, featuring different types of Pokémon, with 30 builders and 5 Special Edition builders, all in a blind box! The whole set is presented in a blind box, with a variety of adorable Pokémon, including Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander and Snorlax, etc., mysteriously hidden in the blind box package for all Pokémon trainers to take over! In addition, the portable storage box in Poke ball shaped has made a strong debut to gather 30 builders with full ability value together with you! At the same time, there are 3 designs of backpacks, which are designed to be lightweight and practical, and are suitable for travelling around different 7-Eleven with you to collect your own Pokémon!