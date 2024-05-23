Money20/20 Europe Agenda Dives Deeper Into the ‘Customer Universe of One’ and the Future of Hyper-Personalization in Finance

How Telcos Are Bringing the Next Billion Users to Web3: David Palmer, Chief Product Officer of Vodafone and Omer Amsel, Head of Web3 at Fireblocks, will discuss how as Web3 technologies evolve, telecom companies are finding new opportunities across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 wallets to establish the next iteration of the internet. Olta Andoni, General Counsel at Enclave Markets, will moderate the panel.

Europe’s Biggest Banks Discuss AI and the Future of Technology: Marnix van Stiphout, Board Member, COO, and CTO of AI for ING, and Joanne Hannaford, CIO of the Corporate Bank at Deutsche Bank, will offer a unique look at how these two European giants focus on moving towards the Customer Universe of One through a technology lens. They will explore the challenges and opportunities facing Europe’s retail and corporate banks.

The Rise of the CustoBot: Based on their landmark paper in the Journal of Digital Banking, Kirsty Rutter, Group Fintech Investment Director at Lloyds Banking Group and David Birch, Global Ambassador of Consult Hyperion will discuss the opportunities for fintechs arising from customers getting AI rather than banks and how this will revolutionise retail finance.

N=1 Personalisation: Possible or a Pipedream? Michelle Prance, CEO of Mettle at NatWest, and Charith Mendis, Head of Banking at Amazon Web Services, examine the significance of client interactions, which drive 80% of banking revenues. They will scrutinise the feasibility of delivering tailored services to each individual (N=1), questioning whether it’s merely a pipedream. Moving beyond theoretical discussions, they explore practical applications of personalization, including advancements in generative AI that shape the banking journey.

Everything, Everywhere, Instantly: Yasmin Ferdousbarin, Global Product Director for fintech at Just Eat Takeaway.com, Nicola Bettari, Director for Payments and Fintech at lastminute.com, and Nadja Bennett, Director of Strategic Accounts at TrueLayer, discuss how global giants are revolutionising real-time experiences in the digital age. Join them as they explore strategies to enhance payment acceptance, personalise user experiences, and anticipate consumer preferences.

Hyper-Personalisation: Finding Neglected Customer and Merchant Niches: Lynda Strutton, CEO of Tribe Payments, will explore how data can be utilised to anticipate customer behaviour and build hyper-personalised solutions that will keep the clients of banks and merchants coming back for more.