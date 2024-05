Octa insights: analysis and outlook for Malaysia’s economic growth in the first quarter of 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2024 – The latest economic report for the first quarter of 2024 from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), combined with new, revised data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), gives optimism about Malaysia’s economy in the coming year.