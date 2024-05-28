Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Orbit Discovery enter collaboration to discover and develop peptide-conjugated targeted antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics

Partnership expands spectrum of Secarna’s capabilities for the development of targeted ASOs beyond antibodies and sugar molecules

New platform capabilities extend the reach of Secarna’s antisense approaches, potentially offering new treatment options for a wider range of diseases

MARTINSRIED, GERMANY and OXFORD, UK – EQS Newswire – 28 May 2024 – Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG (Secarna), a leading independent European antisense drug discovery and development company, and Orbit Discovery Ltd. (Orbit), a leader in the discovery of therapeutic peptide hits, today announced that they have entered into a collaboration to discover and develop peptide-conjugated targeted antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics.The collaboration will leverage Orbit’s expertise and bead-based peptide display engine for the identification, screening, and selection of cyclic peptides specific to a wide range of disease targets, to be paired with Secarna’s ASO molecules. The addition of cyclic peptides to Secarna’s proprietary ASO discovery and development platform will expand its therapeutic spectrum, positioning it to develop targeted antisense assets beyond modalities such as antibodies and sugar molecules, like GalNAc.Orbit’s peptide discovery services enable the screening of large libraries of peptides through the combination of DNA-encoded libraries and bead-based presentation. The proprietary technology is uniquely equipped to address soluble targets and targets, both on and in cells, allowing for faster discovery times of relevant peptide leads based on affinity screens and/or functional screens.The collaboration not only strengthens Secarna’s ability to create targeted antisense therapeutics, paired to cyclic peptides, but will also extend the reach of antisense approaches, potentially offering new treatment options for a wider range of diseases.Hashtag: #SecarnaPharmaceuticals

About Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG

Secarna Pharmaceuticals is the leading independent European next-generation antisense drug discovery and development company addressing high unmet medical needs in immuno-oncology and immunology, as well as viral, neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Secarna’s mission is to maximize the performance and output of its proprietary antisense oligonucleotide discovery and development platform to generate highly specific, safe, and efficacious best-in-class antisense therapies. With over 20 discovery and development programs, including both proprietary pipeline projects and partnered programs, Secarna focuses on targets in indications where antisense-based approaches have clear potential benefits over other therapeutic modalities.