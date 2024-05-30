Dulwich College International Expands to Bangkok in Partnership with Leading Thai Developer
BANGKOK THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2024 – Leading education group Education in Motion (EiM) marks a significant milestone as it proudly announces its partnership with Sakol Sathapat, a prominent Thailand-based developer, to establish a Dulwich College International School in Bangkok. This groundbreaking collaboration, brokered under the auspices of integrated real estate investor Sakol Sathapat, reflects a shared commitment to fostering educational excellence and enriching communities through visionary initiatives.