Rabbit Holdings under BTS Group and Ananda Development Host Exclusive Dinners by Top Global Chefs to Launch ‘The Residences 38’ and ‘La Clef Bangkok’

A New Destination for Aficionados of Fine Cuisine and Ultra-Luxury Living
BANGKOK THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2024 – Rabbit Holdings Public Company Limited (“Rabbit Holdings”), under BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, (“BTS Group”) has introduced its world-class residential project managed by Ananda Development Public Company Limited (“Ananda Development”) at an exclusive concept launch event. The project features an ultra-luxury residential condominium, The Residences 38 and a luxury serviced residence, La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection, managed by The Ascott Limited (Ascott). Located in Sukhumvit 38 Alley, residents will experience ‘French Art de Vivre’ or ‘The Art of Living’ through gastronomy, art & philosophy, and fashion perfume. Despite its proximity to leading company offices, the location remains luxurious and serene for a perfect living.