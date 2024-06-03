Funeral Director of Confidence Funeral Featured on Association of Trade & Commerce for SME 500 Award
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2024 – Confidence Funeral Services Pte Ltd announces that its Director, Zen Goh, has been honoured by the Association of Trade & Commerce with the esteemed SME 500 Award. This recognition marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey and underscores its commitment to providing compassionate and professional funeral services, serving the community with integrity and care.