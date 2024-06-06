Sportworld Launches Innovative, Data-Driven FAST Channels for EURO 2024 Worldwide
- Introduction of Two Data-Based, Free-to-Air 24/7 Channels: “Insight Zone: EURO 2024” and “Insight Zone: EURO 2024 – Team Germany”
- Sportworld in EURO Design with all program information, event clips, and statistics, available on Smart TVs and mobile devices
- Integration of a Global Live Ticker for real-time tracking of all EURO 2024 games, even without access to the live signal
- Sportworld plans to have 100 of its own FAST channels across various sports in 2024
MUNICH, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 6 June 2024 – Sportworld, the innovative sports streaming platform, offers fans worldwide a unique EURO 2024 experience with its own channels, an interactive prediction game, the integration of a live ticker, and the aggregation of all program information and highlight clips in one place.