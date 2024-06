FlexEnable makes a historic breakthrough in bringing disruptive flexible display technology to mass market with customer shipments now underway

Ledger Stax features the world’s first mass-produced OTFT display. Image credit: Ledger

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 June 2024 – FlexEnable , the leader in the development and production of flexible organic electronics for active optics and displays, today announced that the world’s first mass-produced consumer product incorporating organic transistor technology has started shipping. The device, Ledger Stax, is a secure crypto wallet developed by French company Ledger. FlexEnable partnered with display manufacturing companies DKE (Shanghai) and Giantplus (Toufen City) to realise Ledger’s design for a credit card-sized product with an E Ink display uniquely wrapped around 180-degree bend.Ledger Stax features a display radius of curvature never before achieved in an e-paper display product, made possible by the use of highly flexible organic thin-film-transistors (OTFTs), comprising organic materials and process IP developed, supplied and licensed by FlexEnable.With fully qualified manufacturing now underway at DKE and Giantplus, FlexEnable’s OTFT technology is the first and only organic transistor in mass production. Made of polymers instead of silicon, these OTFTs are manufactured directly onto plastic sheets instead of glass and are much thinner and lighter compared to today’s glass displays. The manufacture of these flexible OTFT backplanes by Giantplus, a leading Taiwanese display maker, paves the way for a new generation of flexible displays and optical modules with form factors not imaginable until now, for applications including AR/VR optics, ePrivacy screens, automotive smart windows and Organic LCDs.Chuck Milligan, CEO of FlexEnable, said: “We are proud to have collaborated with Ledger, whose innovative product design and dedication to bringing new technology to market have enabled us to achieve this breakthrough. We have been very impressed by our partners DKE, who developed a volume production capability to achieve the first ever 180-degree bend lamination of flexible ePaper displays, and Giantplus, the first fab to implement our unique transistor materials and patented low-temperature process technology into mass production.The launch of Ledger Stax represents a significant milestone, for the displays industry, and the billon-dollar ePaper display market is just the beginning. As we ramp up production of FlexiOM materials to meet growing demand for Ledger Stax, the established supply chain is primed to support a range of future applications in AR/VR optics and beyond, to meet the volume needs of our brand partners.”Hashtag: #FlexEnable

