Celebrating Five Years of Artistic Excellence and Cultural Discoveries at K11 ARTUS

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2024 – K11 ARTUS is celebrating its 5th Anniversary on 1st July, showcasing its commitment to redefining the art of living. Conceived by the visionary Dr. Adrian Cheng, K11 ARTUS exemplifies luxury and design-led homes in the bustling city of Hong Kong. Nestled in the prime location of Victoria Dockside, this remarkable Art Home offers unparalleled views of Victoria Harbour, blending modernity with the rich history of the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Victoria Dockside is renowned as a cultural and art epicenter, housing world-class museums and lifestyle destinations. Within this vibrant locale, K11 ARTUS stands out not just for its refined aesthetics but also for its cultural significance, seamlessly integrating art, sustainability, and sophisticated living.As reflected in its portmanteau name, ARTUS combines the word "Art" and the Latin term "Domus," meaning "home." Since its inception, K11 ARTUS has been recognized for its harmonious blend of art, people, and nature. The mission is to provide a sanctuary for global cultural creatives, fostering an environment where artistry thrives amid sophisticated surroundings. This fusion positions K11 ARTUS as not just a design-led home, but as a living canvas that celebrates creativity and innovation. It aims to cultivate a community where artists and visionaries can draw inspiration from their elegant and thoughtfully designed environment, promoting a culture of continuous artistic exchange and expression.To mark this significant milestone, K11 ARTUS is introducing a 5th-anniversary theme encapsulated by the key tagline: "Harmonious, Sophisticated, and Contemporary" This theme underscores the commitment to offering an unprecedented staying experience to guests. Travelers from all over the world are warmly invited to indulge in the artisanal lifestyle that K11 ARTUS offers, whether for short or extended stays.Notably, the celebration includes the launch of the Artisanal Home's first merchandise item – the woodfruit diffuser. Crafted with top notes of plum and mandarin, followed by rich heart notes of guaiac wood, and closing with a base of amber and patchouli, the diffuser adds to the homey ambiance for careful contemplation. Since day one, the woodfruit scent has been the signature house scent of K11 ARTUS, and with the launch of this diffuser as merchandise, guests can now bring a piece of K11 ARTUS home, capturing the essence of their stay within their own spaces. Guests may visit K11 ARTUS' official website or contact digital concierge ARTUS AMICI to purchase the diffuser, and earn 5x K Dollars!Over the past five years, K11 ARTUS has upheld its promise of delivering unparalleled and personal services, maintaining a balance between nature-inspired aesthetics and high hospitality benchmarks. With heartfelt gratitude, appreciation is given to the dedication and artistry of the team of Artisans who have tirelessly worked to maintain the exceptional standards that define K11 ARTUS. Their unwavering commitment to excellence is evident in their proactive approach, always being one step ahead of our guests to anticipate their needs. Their passion and attention to detail are the cornerstones of the refined hospitality that K11 ARTUS is celebrated for, truly embodying the essence of the Artisanal Home.K11 ARTUS invites everyone to join in commemorating five years of excellence, innovation, and unmatched hospitality, and to experience the allure of artisanal living in the heart of Hong Kong.Enjoy up to 1-month rent-free and earn extra K Dollar rewards upon signing up for a 6- to 12-month lease and commence on or before 30 September 2024!Experience exclusive benefits as a long-term resident of K11 ARTUS, where our comprehensive home living solutions cater to your every need.

About K11 ARTUS:

Nestled in the prime district of Victoria Dockside, the exquisite Art Home concept by Dr. Adrian Cheng, K11 ARTUS, epitomizes a reimagined way of living in Hong Kong. The name is an amalgam of the words ‘Art’ and ‘Domus’, Latin for ‘home’. Opened in 2019, this remarkable artisanal abode, comprising 287 suites, presents unparalleled views of Victoria Harbour and seamlessly melds modernity with the rich history of the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. K11 ARTUS stands as a sanctuary for global cultural creatives.



As Asia’s first luxury serviced apartment with a social mission to preserve fast-disappearing artisanship, K11 ARTUS features traditional Chinese art pieces that date back to the Ming and Qing Dynasties. Part of the room revenue is contributed to the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, to conserve and rejuvenate Chinese craftsmanship.

