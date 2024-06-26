St. George’s University School of Medicine Empowers Korean Students to Become Doctors in the US

Source: St. George’s University

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 June 2024 – As the largest source of doctors for the entire US workforce,St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine is proud to offer opportunities for aspiring doctors in South Korea aiming to build their medical careers in the United States.Selecting the right medical school starts with choosing the preferred career destination. Aspiring doctors must have clarity on where they aim to practice medicine after graduation to choose a medical school that supports this goal. For those seeking to practice in the United States, you need to consider important criteria, including US residency placements, access to clinical rotations, and recognized accreditation.US Residency completion is crucial for practicing medicine in the US. For the tenth year in a row, SGU secured more US residency positions than any medical school in the world.Over the past five years, SGU boasts an 88% US residency placement rate for its international graduates,underscoring its commitment to help student ace in their medical education.Access to Clinical Rotations in the US Clinical rotations is a vital component of medical education, offering students hands-on experience in patient care. SGU’s extensive network of over 75 hospitals and health systems across the US and UK ensures students receive comprehensive clinical and ambulatory training. These rotations are pivotal in preparing students for US residency applications and providing them with the experience needed to thrive in the US healthcare system.Accreditation is fundamental for eligibility in the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP). SGU School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council (GMDC), which is recognized by the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME). This accreditation ensures that SGU students are eligible to take the United States Medical Licensing Examinations (USMLE), participate in the National Residency Match Program (NRMP), and pursue licensure in the US.SGU students have consistently performed well on the USMLE Step exams, which are required to practice medicine in the US. From 2018 to 2022, 6,000 international SGU students achieved a 90% pass rate on the USMLE Step 1 on their first attempt, reflecting the quality of SGU’s curriculum and the support provided to students.St. George’s University School of Medicine offers a robust and supportive medical education that will empower Korean students to become practicing doctors in the US. For more information on the program and tracks available, visit SGU’s website Hashtag: #St.George’sUniversitySchoolofMedicine

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About St. George’s University School of Medicine

Founded in 1976, St. George’s University (SGU) is a centre for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective. The SGU School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The school offers a four-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program. Students can also enter the MD degree program from any education system around the world via the five-, six-, or seven-year tracks. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centres in the US and UK, with the unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.

