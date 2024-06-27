Paragon Hall’s Reimagined Venue Set to Deliver Spectacular World-Class Events and Entertainment

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 June 2024 –Reinforcing its image as the ultimate global destination, Siam Paragon is elevating “Paragon Hall” with an all-new overhauled look under the concept of “,” positioning it as the center of world-class event and entertainment venues in the heart of Bangkok. Additionally, Siam Paragon is joining forces with business partners in the MICE and entertainment industry to pack the second half of 2024 with exclusive events and premier world-class performances.With the recent transformation, revenue is expected to grow by more than 30% from last year. With 100% of space already reserved, Paragon Hall is poised to help position Thailand as a. It supports a full range of event types, attracting major international events to the country and establishing Thailand as a center of entertainment, thereby driving the economy and tourism industry., a leader in world-class conference and performance center management, stated, “The success of Paragon Hall has over the past 18 years established it as a premier hub for world-class entertainment and events. It is the only venue in Thailand that is both exceptional and trusted by local and international public and private entities, event organizers, artists, and diverse brands. Paragon Hall has built a strong reputation for Thailand by hosting over 2,000 events, generating more than 20,000 million baht in revenue and stimulating the national economy. It consistently delivers ultimate experiences that exceed expectations, creating value for visitors and winning the hearts of organizers with world-class facilities and services. This excellence is recognized and guaranteed by numerous prestigious awards from leading organizations.”Transforming Paragon Hall under the concept of. Upgraded to accommodate world-class event formats in the heart of the city, it offers a complete, one-of-a-kind MICE experience and entertainment in one convenient location and boasts unique strengths:The transformation and rebranding of ‘‘ to ‘‘ reflects the visionary leader’s commitment to moving towards the future in every dimension. With an exquisite design elevated to international standards, the goal of this overhaul is to cater to the needs of the target demographic, including organizers and visitors from both domestic and international markets, and attract world-class events to Thailand.The venue can accommodate a variety of events, including international trade shows, international conferences and seminars, talk shows, national and international entertainment festivals of all kinds, world-class EDM music festivals, fashion events and fashion shows from renowned local and global brands, E-sport tournaments, and more. Moreover, Paragon Hall’s space can be configured to accommodate various events, including weddings and parties of all types.Setting the stage for greatness and epitomizingParagon Hall has been certified to the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard and Thailand MICE Venue Standard by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization). This certification reflects the venue’s high standards and readiness across all components, including its physical aspects, technology, services, and sustainability. Paragon Hall has won awards for outstanding event venues and is internationally recognized with the Asian Outstanding Venue Award by the Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations (AFECA). Additionally, it is the first carbon-neutral venue in Thailand, certified for effectively reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization). This commitment to sustainability has elevated its image as an event venue that operates in adherence to the principles of sustainable event development.Hashtag: #ParagonHall

