Amazon Global Selling in Singapore Launches First Cross-Border E-commerce Trend Report

Total sales sets another record high with a 187 percent year-on-year growth

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 16 November 2020 – ECOVACS ROBOTICS

(“ECOVACS”), the world leader for home service robotics, saw record sales

performance on the Singles’ Day shopping festival (also known as 11.11) this

year, ranking number one in the robot vacuum cleaner category of Shopee and making

to the Top 5 small appliances bestsellers on Lazada in Southeast Asia markets

including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Total sales for the Singles Day campaign exceeded 2019’s figures in the first

two hours, and saw a 187 percent year-on-year growth within 24 hours. Such a

remarkable achievement demonstrates the brand’s success in delivering the

products and consumer experience demanded by consumers in the regions.

Steve Lee, General Manager,

APAC for ECOVACS said, “We are thrilled to achieve another record performance on

the Singles Day shopping festival which is a testimony to our efforts to engage

with consumers in the Southeast Asia market. As we see the rising demand of

smart home technologies products, we will continue to bring our latest

innovative products to the Southeast Asia market.”

The performance not only showcases

ECOVACS continued growth & leading in the region, but also the huge

potential of smart home cleaning products in Southeast Asia. From entry robot

cleaners, to advanced robots carrying patented mopping technology and AI

technology, ECOVACS will continue to leverage its R&D capabilities and

owned supply chain to bring smart home technologies to consumers in the region.

For more information, please visit ecovacs. com / .

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One — Creating the

Intelligent Home.

At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating

solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on deep understanding of use cases

and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to “live smart, enjoy

life”.

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading

research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and

responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your

attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time

doing what you love.