First Shama Hotel & Serviced Residence Officially Launched in Malaysia

Shama Suasana Johor Bahru Relaunches as 87 All-Suite Premier Serviced Residence in Vibrant Cityscape

Shama Suasana Johor Bahru’s relaunch ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mr. Mohamad Iqbal ( UMLand Head of Asset Management & Business Development), Mr. Syed Ali ( Shama Suasana’s Executive Assistant Manager) and Mr. Liew Chee Young (SCM Property Management’s Deputy Senior Manager)

One Bedroom Suite: Accommodates up to 2 adults, 644 sq. feet, with one king-size bed or two single beds. Two Bedroom Suite: Accommodates up to 4 adults, 968 sq. feet, with one king-size bed and two single beds, or one queen bed. Three Bedroom Suite: Accommodates up to 6 adults, 1935 sq. feet, with one king-size bed, one queen-size bed, and two single beds.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA Media OutReach Newswire – 1 July 2024 – Shama Suasana Johor Bahru unveils a new chapter announcing the official rebranding from Suasana Suites Johor Bahru. This exciting transformation marks a new era of exceptional hospitality in the heart of vibrant Johor Bahru.Effective July, the esteemed Shama brand is introduced to Malaysia. Shama Suasana Johor Bahru will elevate the accommodation landscape with stylish, contemporary serviced apartments, designed to be your cosy homely haven. Perfectly situated for uncovering hidden charms, its location allows one to explore the city’s unique offerings. Whether for business travelers or adventurers, Shama Suasana Johor Bahru aspires to be the trusted sanctuary, offering a comfortable and reliable haven for visitors to Malaysia.Shama Suasana Johor Bahru, strategically located adjacent to the Zenith Lifestyle Centre, and across KOMTAR JBCC and City Square Johor Bahru, offers guests the ‘Freedom to Explore’ aligned with the Shama brand’s tagline – with easy access to shopping malls, department stores, and the Johor Bahru Heritage Trail. This prime location is ideal for both business and leisure travelers as well as short and long stay guests.The hotel features 87 elegantly designed suites equipped with modern amenities, spacious living areas, and fully equipped kitchenettes. Guests can also enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center and a refreshing swimming pool.Shama Suasana Johor Bahru marks the second collaboration between ONYX Hospitality Group and UMLand, following the successful launch of the five-star Amari Johor Bahru in 2017. This achievement is particularly significant as it makes Malaysia the first country outside of Thailand to host all three ONYX brands: Amari, OZO, and Shama.Syed Ali Syed Othman, Executive Assistant Manager of Shama Suasana Johor Bahru, stated, “This rebranding reflects our dedication to creating a sophisticated living environment that meets the needs of visitors to Johor Bahru. We are committed to delivering unmatched comfort and convenience to our guests.”Hashtag: #ShamaSuasanaJohorBahru #Shama #SuasanaSuitesJohorBahru #JohorBahruHotels

About Shama Suasana Johor Bahru

Shama Suasana Johor Bahru is more than a serviced residence; it is a cosy homely haven in the heart of vibrant Johor Bahru. Backed by the warmth and hospitality of the Shama brand, it offers exceptional living experiences that go beyond stylish, contemporary apartments.



The brand’s focus extends to high-quality accommodations and services, ensuring every guest feels comfortable, cared for, and right at home. Shama Suasana Johor Bahru is a base for exploring the city’s hidden charms, knowing you’ll always return to a place that feels warm and welcoming.



For more information about Shama Suasana Johor Bahru or to make a reservation, please visit www.shama.com

