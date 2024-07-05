Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur Partners with Novo Reserve by COBNB to Enhance Medical Tourism Accommodation

Leon Low, International Marketing Manager from Gleneagles (left) and Glenn Wong, CEO of COBNB (right), signing a momentous partnership agreement set to revolutionize healthcare innovation

The Vital Role of Accommodation in Medical Tourism



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 July 2024 – In a significant development for medical tourism in Malaysia, Novo Reserve by COBNB proudly announces its partnership with Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur, a market leader in the healthcare industry. This collaboration aims to enhance the accommodation experience for medical tourists and their families, further supporting Malaysia’s growing reputation as a preferred destination for affordable and high-quality healthcare services.Leon Low, the International marketing manager of Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur, expressed great satisfaction with the collaboration, emphasising that medical tourism extends beyond medical services alone. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Novo Reserve by COBNB,” Leon remarked. “We strive not just to offer exceptional medical care but also to ensure the comfort and well-being of our patients throughout their medical journey in Malaysia.This partnership underscores a shared commitment to providing comprehensive support to medical tourists, ensuring that their stay in Malaysia is as comfortable and stress-free as possible. Novo Reserve by COBNB’s premium accommodation services combined with Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur’s renowned medical expertise aim to set new standards in medical tourism, reaffirming Malaysia’s position as a beacon for accessible, high-quality healthcare in the region.Malaysia boasts state-of-the-art medical facilities, world-class healthcare professionals, and a reputation for delivering high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost compared to nearby country. This combination attracts patients seeking treatments ranging from specialised medical procedures to general health screening.The burgeoning medical tourism sector in Malaysia highlights the nation’s strong position in the global healthcare market. According to Mohamed Ali Abu Bakar, the Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, Malaysia has increasingly become a favoured destination for health tourists across the Asia Pacific region in recent years. Emphasising quality, affordability, and accessibility, Malaysia consistently attracts a diverse clientele seeking advanced medical treatments.He reported a notable rise in health tourist arrivals in 2023, exceeding 1 million—an increase of over 15% from 2022, when arrivals totalled more than 850,000. The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) aims to generate RM2.4bil in revenue from the health tourism sector this year, which is expected to contribute an economic spillover to other industries of about RM9.6bil.For medical tourists, accommodation is more than just a place to stay—it’s a sanctuary where they can recuperate comfortably before and after medical procedures. It’s also a crucial factor for accompanying family members who provide support during the patient’s recovery period. Hence, factors such as proximity to medical facilities, affordability, and amenities tailored to medical needs are paramount in their decision-making process.Novo Reserve by COBNB’s Partnership with Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur addresses this exact challenge by providing quality accommodation at the building that is walking distance from its hospital at Jalan Ampang. Novo Reserve by COBNB is also providing free shuttle services for all Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur’s patients & family members throughout the day to enhance their commuting experience.As Malaysia strives to expand its medical tourism sector, Novo Reserve by COBNB’s partnership with Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur strengthens the country’s position as a preferred destination for healthcare solutions. As the industry continues to evolve, Novo Reserve by COBNB remains committed to delivering outstanding service and ensuring a positive experience for every medical tourist.Hashtag: #gleneagles #cobnb #medicaltourism

About COBNB

COBNB is an Asia Pacific award winning property management company, offering leasing and short term rental management with cutting edge technology. COBNB aims to optimize property performance for asset owners & developers by leveraging on AI, workflow automation and hospitality pricing analytics. With years of proven track record, COBNB is dedicated to excellence and aims to lead the industry by continually striving for the highest standards in hospitality management.







About Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur (GKL), established 28 years ago, is a leading private healthcare institution in Malaysia. With its commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and world-class healthcare professionals, the hospital provides comprehensive medical specialties and services to meet the unique needs of each patient.



Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur is committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in healthcare. The hospital holds prestigious accreditations from internationally recognised bodies such as the Joint Commission International (JCI) and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), underscoring its dedication to delivering exceptional care and maintaining the utmost patient safety.



More information on Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur can be found at www.gleneagles.com.my/kuala-lumpur





