Glow Up with iShopChangi’s Beauty & Wellness Sale in Singapore

Step into July and Glow Up with iShopChangi, where beauty meets wellness in a burst of exclusive offers. Throughout July, score deals on premium beauty and wellness products at up to 60% off and get your hands on special Gift-with-Purchase promotions. Fancy an escape? Don’t miss out on the chance to win a Bali Wellness Retreat for a shot at ultimate relaxation. Whether you’re pampering yourself or picking the perfect gift, make iShopChangi your one-stop shopping destination to glow from the inside out.

Glow Up Sale (Non-Travellers Only)

From 1 July – 31 July 2024

Code

Description

GLOWUP10

10% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50

GLOW15TECH

S$15 off^ min. spend S$200.



Spend S$400 or more on iShopChangi and redeem a Travertine Candle Jar Storage worth S$80 for free



Spend S$600 or more on iShopChangi and receive the complete Tranquility in Stone collection: a Travertine Oil Burner, Incense Holder, and Candle Jar Storage, collectively worth over S$200



Register for a new account on iShopChangi



Follow iShopChangi on Facebook and Instagram



Receive an exclusive on-site promo code for S$20 off with no minimum spend



Use the promo code to make purchases on iShopChangi with the resulting total, including the applied voucher, being a minimum of S$59



Show your proof of transaction at the iShopChangi booth at the Glow Festival and instantly collect one free item from the luxurious Tranquility in Stone set*



Grand Prize*: Presidential Suite stay for two (4D3N), inclusive of complimentary breakfast, airport transfers, a soothing 60-minute spa treatment at Ame Spa Bali, and an invigorating 60-minute Sound Healing session right in your room.



Runner-up Prizes for Three Lucky Winners*: 3 Studio Rooms (3D2N), accommodating two guests each. Enjoy daily breakfast and a revitalising Sunrise Yoga session on Saturdays.



Follow iShopChangi on Instagram and Facebook



Register a free account on iShopChangi



Clock the most number of transactions in July to claim the grand prize, with the next three highest-transacting participants each securing a Studio Room at the same hotel worth over S$400



About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

