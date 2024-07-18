AgileAsia Partners with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) to Offer a Professional Certificate in Agile Project & Product Management





AgileAsia Pte Ltd, a provider of Agile training and certification, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) to issue a Professional Certificate in Agile Project & Product Management. This partnership aims to enhance the skills of professionals in Agile practices, offering an advanced educational experience through the integration of AgileAsia's practical training and SUTD's academic excellence.

A Strategic Collaboration for Agile Excellence





This partnership represents a significant step forward in Agile training and certification, combining the practical, real-world insights from AgileAsia’s practitioner-based courses with SUTD’s innovative approach to design and technology education. Learners who complete the Certified Scrum Master (CSM) and Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) courses will be awarded the SUTD Professional Certificate in Agile Project & Product Management.





Course Details and Benefits





Conducted by SUTD, the certification requires the completion of two core courses: a two-day Certified Scrum Master (CSM) course and a two-day Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) course. Learners who already hold one or both certifications from Scrum Alliance are eligible to take either the CSM or CSPO course to qualify for the Professional Certificate.





The courses will be taught by Sam Bowtell, who brings 32 years of experience in Agile, including roles as Scrum Master, Product Owner, and Programme Lead. As a Certified Scrum Trainer, Sam is renowned for infusing energy, care, and fun into his coaching.





Participants will benefit from SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) funding, which covers 70% to 90% of the course fees for Singapore citizens, Permanent Residents, and SMEs. This makes the courses highly accessible, with subsidised fees ranging from $254.00 to $654.00, which can be paid using SkillsFuture credits.





Additionally, the curriculum prioritises real-world scenario-based learning, equipping participants with practical insights into Agile methods for estimation, planning, adapting to changing requirements, and managing project risks. The courses also offer post-completion support, ensuring a continuous learning journey and fostering a supportive community for participants.





Securing this strategic partnership with SUTD enhances AgileAsia’s outreach efforts, attracting professionals looking for reputable Scrum certification programmes. SUTD’s established reputation also ensures these courses meet industry standards, which is crucial for maintaining the quality of the credentials.





Future Plans and Expansions





Looking ahead, AgileAsia and SUTD plan to implement stackable credential systems, allowing learners to earn micro-credentials that contribute towards academic programmes. The curriculum will continuously expand to cover industry trends, ensuring the courses remain relevant. Emerging programmes in GenAI and Sustainability are also in the pipeline, reflecting the partnership’s commitment to empowering more industry professionals.

