Luxury Skincare J. Bruhin Muller Announces Launch of New Imperial Rose Collection

Luxury Beauty J. Bruhin Muller launches new Imperial Rose collection

The pièce de résistance of the new collection, the Imperial Rose Concentrate Oil, is a sublime fusion of rare essential oils, real rose petals, and advanced extraction technology. This new collection crafted with precision, offers a harmonious blend of newness and tradition. As the user indulges in its velvety texture and rich aroma, they can envision the lush organic rose gardens that have played a big part in this exceptional creation.

The Gold Caviar Exfoliation Gel is meticulously formulated with the finest gold caviar extracts, this indulgent exfoliator removes impurities effectively and leaves the skin glowing with radiance.

The White Truffle Crème features a unique blend of white truffle extracts, antioxidants and omega fatty acids working tirelessly to slow ageing. A bespoke skincare ritual that is as timeless as it is effective.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 July 2024 – J. Bruhin Muller, the celebrated luxury beauty brand, continues its legacy of inspiring elegance as it proudly introduces its highly anticipated line of exquisite skincare products, the Imperial Rose Collection.Deeply rooted in heritage, J. Bruhin Muller’s salon-grade products draw inspiration from Switzerland’s rich history of cosmetic making. Adding this new aesthetic array of products reaffirms the brand’s dedication to providing skincare connoisseurs with an unrivalled experience steeped in luxury.“As we unveil this collection, we invite our customers to embark on a journey through time and luxury,” says spokesperson at J. Bruhin Muller.‘Skincare regimen’ may not aptly describe J. Bruhin Muller’s latest collection. A ‘lifestyle and celebration of European glamour’ feels more accurate. As skincare brands explore the signature collection, the end goal is to transport the users they serve to a world where luxury is not just a status symbol, but a way of life.For more information on J. Bruhin Muller and its exquisite collection, please visit http://www.bruhinmuller.com Hashtag: #luxuryskincare #jbruhinmuller

About J. Bruhin Muller

J. Bruhin Muller is a distinguished luxury skincare brand that embodies the essence of opulence and sophistication. Known for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance, the company offers a new standard in the world of luxury skincare.



