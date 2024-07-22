Grand Opening of Hotel Central Promotes Cultural Heritage and Community Tourism Development

Sio Chong Meng, founder and chairman of Lek Hang Group, along with a group of guests, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of the Hotel Central

Ho Hau Wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Kou Hoi In, President of the Legislative Assembly of Macao and Sio Chong Meng, Founder and Chairman of Lek Hang Group, presided over the lion’s eye-dotting ceremony

In order to strengthen the connection between the Hotel Central and the neighboring communities, Chairman Sio Chong Meng and the famous movie star Simon Yam took a rickshaw to kick off the opening ceremony of Hotel Central

Simon Yam has participated in activities commemorating both the 20th and 25th anniversaries of Macao’s return to the motherland, feeling he has a special connection with Macao

MACAO SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 July 2024 – The Lek Hang Group proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship property, Hotel Central, an iconic symbol of Macao’s cultural heritage and a historic landmark located on the Macao Peninsula.The opening ceremony on 22 July was officiated by several distinguished guests, including Ho Hau Wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; Kou Hoi In, President of the Legislative Assembly of Macao; Bai Bing, Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao SAR; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of MGTO, representing the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Government; Leong Wai Man, Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, representing the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao Government; Zhong Yi Seabra de Mascarenhas, Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Macao Foundation; José Maria da Fonseca Tavares, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Macao; Chan Tze Wai, Deputy Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; U U Sang, Director of IPIM; Zhu Qiangbiao, Vice President of the Bank of China Macao Branch; Sio Chong Meng , Founder and Chairman of Lek Hang Group, accompanied by his wife; and renowned Hong Kong actor Simon Yam. Following the ceremony, Chairman Sio personally led the distinguished guests on a tour, showcasing the revitalization achievements of Hotel Central.In his opening ceremony address, Chairman Sio Chong Meng stated, “In recent years, the Macao government has been keenly focused on the preservation and revitalization of the historic city center, encouraging major leisure and entertainment enterprises to invest extensively in rejuvenating various districts. The hope is that the Hotel Central, with its rich historical roots and prime central location, will serve as a bridge connecting the various revitalized areas, fostering interaction and synergy among them. It is believed that with the attention and participation of the entire society, the old city area will soon witness a vibrant transformation, ushering in a new era of prosperity and cultural vitality.”Sio Chong Meng highlighted that the Hotel Central features a range of facilities open to the public free of charge, aimed at attracting visitors to the historic district and enhancing its allure. These offerings are intended to showcase Macao’s profound history to tourists, thereby contributing significantly to polishing Macao’s image as an international metropolis and reinforcing its status as a ‘golden business card’.The newly renovated Hotel Central features 114 rooms, with each pair of floors from the fifth to the tenth dedicated to a unique historical theme, offering a total of three themes and six room types. The hotel includes public spaces such as the “Historical Cultural Corridor,” the “Historical Sightseeing Promenade,” and the Palace Restaurant. Additionally, it offers guided tours led by professional docents, inviting guests to explore this historic building from 1928 and experience its rich history and culture firsthand, marking the beginning of a Macao cultural exploration journey.To fortify the link between Hotel Central and its neighboring communities while fostering a unified historical and cultural tourism zone, Lek Hang Group’s founder and chairman, Sio Chong Meng , joined by celebrated actor Simon Yam, embarked on a trishaw ride. This picturesque journey took them past Hotel Central and notable nearby historic locales – Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, Rua das Estalagens, and Rua de Cinco de Outubro – serving as a preamble to the launch ceremony, elegantly initiating the day’s events.During his interview with the media, Simon Yam mentioned his earlier involvement in the TV drama “One Dream One Home,” a realistic masterpiece produced as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of Macau’s return to the motherland, for which he became the first Hong Kong actor to win the prestigious Golden Eagle Award for Best Actor. He was now invited to the opening ceremony of the Hotel Central, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return, feeling he has a special connection with Macao. Looking ahead, Hotel Central aims to integrate with other Lek Hang Group projects in the vicinity, such as the Restaurante Pou Seak and "City Inn", transforming Rua dos Mercadores into a new commercial hub by collaborating with nearby attractions and merchants, thereby enhancing the area's appeal to tourists.Phone T:+853 2828 6668 / +853 2837 3737Fax F:+853 2828 6660Email E: info@hotelcentral.com.moAddress: Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, No. 270, MacaoOfficial Website: http://hotelcentral.com.mo/

About Lek Hang Group

Established in 1991, Lek Hang Group has become a pillar of Macao’s business landscape, adhering to a philosophy of “Diligence and Focus, Grounded in action” and growing alongside the region. Over three decades, the group has diversified into real estate, construction, hotel management, dining, mall operations, and advertising planning, all while actively engaging in corporate social responsibilities. These efforts include revitalizing old districts and contributing to the community, reflecting the group’s commitment to long-term strategic planning and the stable development of its businesses.

