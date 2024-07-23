Henkel Malaysia Equips Underprivileged Children with Computer Skills

Empowering low-income communities in Malaysia through computer literacy

Teoh Tsu-Shien, President of Henkel Malaysia (front center), presents refurbished laptops to Lai Leen, Chairperson of Project Hope Welfare Association (front right).

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 July 2024 – Henkel Malaysia, in collaboration with Project Hope Welfare Association, successfully concluded a 10-week computer literacy programme for children aged between 10 to 17 from low-income and Myanmar refugee families. As part of Henkel Malaysia’s “Make an Impact on Tomorrow” initiative, the programme aims to bridge the digital gap and equip participants with essential computer skills.Held at Project Hope Welfare Association’s facility, the computer literacy programme provided participants with foundational computer skills including basic navigation, functionality and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite. It further prepared them for success through resume writing and presentation training, boosting their confidence and enhancing their future prospects with skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s digital world. The training was delivered by 16 employee volunteers across various departments at Henkel.“We enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to support Project Hope Welfare Association by donating computers. In addition, our employees volunteered to offer training sessions for the children. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating lasting social impact within our local communities,” said Teoh Tsu-Shien, President of Henkel Malaysia.Lai Leen, Chairperson of Project Hope Welfare Association said, “We appreciate what the Henkel Malaysia team has been doing for the association thus far. The programme aligns with our mission: to empower our students who, on their own, would not have the opportunity to study or learn. We would also like to thank Henkel Malaysia for their generous donation of the laptops, which will be continuously well-used by the students. Henkel’s contribution is invaluable.”The computer literacy programme marks the second successful collaboration between Henkel Malaysia and Project Hope Welfare Association. In May 2024, the “EZY Baking Workshop” empowered individuals from low-income backgrounds with baking knowledge and assistance to start their own home-based baking business, aiming to foster self-reliance and economic empowerment within the community.Hashtag: #Henkel #HenkelMalaysia

