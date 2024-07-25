Alibaba Cloud and Olympic Broadcasting Services Launch AI-Fueled OBS Cloud 3.0 for Paris 2024

Delivery of live signals over OBS Live Cloud becomes the main method of remote distribution to broadcasters – making another milestone in Olympic Games broadcasting

Content+ Portal ensures seamless delivery of content and Multi-Camera Replay Systems provides frame-freeze slow-motion replays

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 July 2024 –Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, and Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), has today announced the launch offor the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Paris 2024). A combination of cloud technologies powered by AI, OBS Cloud 3.0 makes the work of OBS and Media Rights-Holders (MRHs) easier and more efficient. For Paris 2024, OBS Cloud 3.0 will serve as the backbone infrastructure supporting several critical functions, fully utilizing the benefits of cloud technologies including operational scalability and cost-efficiency, improved sustainability with enhanced remote working capabilities, effective real-time workflow collaboration, and more.As part of OBS Cloud 3.0,has become the main method of remote distribution to Media Rights-Holders (MRHs) for the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, taking over from satellite which was launched during the Olympics Games Tokyo 1964. For Paris 2024, two-thirds of booked remote services (across 54 broadcasters) are now using OBS Live Cloud including 2 Ultra High Definition (UHD) broadcasters. 379 video (11 UHD, 368 HD) and 100 audio feeds will be transmitted via the Live Cloud. With the benefits of low latency and high resilience, content transmission via cloud has outperformed other methods of distribution when it comes to scalability, flexibility and cost while increasing the stability and agility of worldwide broadcasting of the largest sports event.Debuted at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with an UHD broadcaster, OBS Live Cloud was offered as a standard service for the first time during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 with 22 subscribed broadcasters. Prior to this technology breakthrough, broadcasters had to rely on dedicated and more costly international telecommunication optical circuits and spend a considerate amount of time to set up the equipment, in order to send live footage halfway across the globe back to their home countries.At the launch of the OBS Cloud 3.0 during the Alibaba Cloud International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) showcase opening,, said, “With approximately half of the world’s population watching the Games, technologies like Alibaba Cloud help us tell the stories of the best athletes in the world, but also bring the world together in ways which are more exciting and inspirational. Broadcasting the Games is fundamental in trying to do that, and having partners like Alibaba that help us bring this dream to life are very valuable for us!”, OBS’ content delivery platform remains fully hosted on Alibaba Cloud, and continues to simplify remote production workflows and ensures seamless content delivery including live sessions, athlete interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and social media content.For Paris 2024, OBS will produce more than 11,000 hours of content – a 15% increase from Tokyo 2020. The streamlined approach of this cloud-based portal simplifies remote production workflows and ensures seamless content delivering without disruption during the Games.New functionalities in Content+ allow MRHs to create their own highlights from any location in the world in far shorter turnaround time. Content can be downloaded in three different resolutions facilitating usage including linear, digital and/or social.Offering worldwide MRHs access to the wealth of Games content produced by OBS, Content+ will deliver content in UHD for the first time through Alibaba Cloud’s robust global infrastructure. This empowers broadcasters to produce even more engaging and refined content, with new features like vertical screen compatibility for optimal viewing on mobiles or other devices., said, “We are very excited to see the evolution of Olympic broadcasting from Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024, enabled by Alibaba Cloud’s extensive global infrastructure and proven AI technologies. The partnership between Alibaba Cloud and OBS amplifies our commitment to help transform the viewer experience at the Olympic Games, turning technology innovations into practical applications for tangible results. We are honored to support Paris 2024 as the most digitally compelling Olympics ever.”During Paris 2024, thewill provide frame-freeze slow-motion replays of athletes’ performances, allowing hardcore sports fans to access detailed information for deeper analysis of the athlete movements. For new viewers, these replays can serve as educational tools for better understanding of the Games at key moments.All the multi-camera replay systems used at Paris 2024 will be provided by Alibaba Cloud. These include 17 systems across 14 venues covering 21 sports and disciplines – including rugby sevens; badminton; athletics track and field; basketball; beach volleyball; table tennis; wrestling; tennis; judo; breaking; BMX freestyle; and skateboarding. The footage will be sent to the cloud, where Alibaba Cloud’s AI-driven computing capabilities enable live spatial reconstruction and real-time 3D rendering, before the chosen moments are shared as a replay through live or non-live feeds. The seamless reconstruction of the most exciting moments only takes seconds to get ready in the cloud and integrated as part of the live coverage.Additionally,, an advanced multi-platform video player service, will also leverage Alibaba Cloud’s infrastructure to support UHD live streaming for the first time. The OVP service provides MRHs, especially small and medium-sized organizations, with a turnkey solution to deliver high-quality videos to their audiences without complex in-house development.Joined as an Olympic Worldwide Partner in January 2017, Alibaba Cloud and OBS launched OBS Cloud in 2018. The leading cloud company supported Tokyo 2020 as the first Olympic Games to be broadcasted via the cloud and has been working with OBS since to help maintain the highest Olympic broadcasting standards with its proven cloud technologies.Hashtag: #Alibaba #Olympics #Sustainability

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud ( www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) services. Alibaba has been named the leading IaaS provider in Asia Pacific by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner. It has also maintained its position as one of the world’s leading public cloud IaaS service providers since 2018, according to IDC.

