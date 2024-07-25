Appier announces partnership with SkinX Thailand to drive AI-powered digital transformation in dermatology and telemedicine

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 July 2024 – Appier , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce its latest partnership with SkinX Thailand , a pioneering dermatology and telemedicine services provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as SkinX Thailand integrates Appier’s cutting-edge AI solutions, AIRIS and AIQUA, to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations.SkinX Thailand is Thailand’s largest teledermatology platform, with over 300 board-certified dermatologists. It offers an extensive range of skincare solutions through its platform. The company stands out in the competitive market by providing authentic aesthetic listings, adhering to the highest medical guidelines, and offering the best prices. With a focus on the Bangkok Metropolitan area, SkinX Thailand goes beyond general telemedicine by delivering specialized dermatology consultations for medical and aesthetic purposes, ensuring customers receive the best possible care.Before partnering with Appier, SkinX Thailand faced challenges tracking customer data and engaging users effectively. With only one data analyst managing growing user activities manually, it became increasingly difficult to conduct large-scale analysis promptly. Budget constraints limited team expansion, prompting the search for a comprehensive martech solution. Upon discovering Appier, SkinX Thailand found that Appier’s solutions complemented their brand perfectly, making it the ideal partner for growth.“Although we have successfully grown our user base and surpassed 500,000 downloads, we continued to face challenges with user retention and improving the return on our marketing investments,” said Thidakarn Rujipattanakul, Medical Doctor and CEO, at SkinX Thailand. “We needed a solution that could provide better customer insights with fewer resources, and Appier’s AI technology has been transformative. It has saved us time, reduced manual tasks, and allowed us to make smarter decisions with segmentation and recommendations.”SkinX Thailand’s digital marketing strategy focuses on user acquisition and retention through various channels, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X. However, limited resources and slow deployment times hindered their efforts. With Appier’s solutions, onboarding was completed in just 1-2 months, significantly shortening the time needed for campaign deployment and optimization.“AI has proven to be a game-changer for our business. It has enabled us to focus on strategic tasks while ensuring smarter recommendations for our customers. The support and partnership with Appier have been exceptional, making it more than just a client-vendor relationship,” added Thidakarn.Appier is committed to supporting SkinX Thailand in achieving its increased conversion rates and revenue growth goals. This partnership underscores Appier’s dedication to helping businesses leverage AI technology to drive digital transformation and achieve sustainable growth.Hashtag: #Thailand #Appier #SkinX #Retention #Engagement

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier’s mission is turning AI into ROI by making software intelligent. Appier has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.



About SkinX Thailand

SkinX Thailand is a leading provider of dermatology and telemedicine services, offering a wide range of skincare solutions through its platform. With a focus on delivering the best prices and adhering to the highest medical guidelines, SkinX Thailand ensures customers receive the highest quality care for both medical and aesthetic purposes.

