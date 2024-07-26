Avenue K Hosts ‘Sport My Art’ to Empower Artists with Disabilities

The Olympic-inspired art exhibition features special needs and disabled artists

Avenue K Shopping Mall celebrates the official grand launch of the ‘Sport My Art’ Exhibition, showcasing incredible works by special needs and disability artists!

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 July 2024 – From 24th July to 11th August 2024, Avenue K Shopping Mall will host the 'Sport My Art' group art exhibition at Above @ Level 4. Featuring 22 special needs and disabled artists, the event provides a platform to showcase their talent and creativity while gaining recognition for their work. The exhibition celebrates their contributions to the art world, promotes a more inclusive community, and raises greater awareness of the challenges faced by artists with disabilities."By featuring their work in a mainstream venue, the exhibition promotes inclusivity within the art community, ensuring these artists have equal opportunities to present their work," shared Rachel Er, Centre Manager at Avenue K Shopping Mall. She added, "It encourages broader societal inclusion, showing that people with disabilities can contribute meaningfully to cultural and artistic spheres."The exhibition has been carefully curated by artist Philip Wong to showcase the artists' dedication to their passion and unique style of communicating through art.The artists featured come from diverse backgrounds, each bringing a unique perspective to their talent. Despite facing various physical, cognitive, and sensory challenges, they have honed their craft to produce stunning works that challenge perceptions and inspire those who view their artwork.Drawing inspiration from the Olympics, 'Sport My Art' takes visitors on a journey of hope and determination expressed through the vibrant colours of the Olympic rings to convey energy and enthusiasm in their paintings. Like sports, art has the power to inspire people to pursue their dreams and create a more inclusive society that recognises people of all talents.'Sport My Art' also pays tribute to Malaysia's athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. It honours their triumphant achievements, extraordinary sacrifices, and great endurance in the pursuit of excellence.Unlike other charity art exhibitions, 100% of the sale proceeds from 'Sport My Art' will go directly to the artists to support their financial independence and allow them to continue their creative pursuits.The 'Sport My Art' exhibition at Above @ Level 4, Avenue K Shopping Mall is open daily from 11am to 7pm from 24th July to 11th August 2024, with no admission fees.

