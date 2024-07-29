Capgemini: Organizations report a four-fold increase in the deployment of generative AI since 2023

The vast majority (80%) have increased their year-on-year investment in generative AI

Three quarters agree it is helping drive revenue and innovation

Almost all organizations (97%) allow employees to use generative AI in some capacity



[1] Multi-agent systems are defined as technology designed to function independently, plan, reflect, pursue higher-level goals, and execute complex workflows with minimal or limited direct human oversight. Such systems exhibit characteristics traditionally found exclusively in human operators, including decision-making, planning, and adapting execution techniques based on inputs, predefined goals, and environmental considerations.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2024 –Early adopters have already begun reaping benefits, ranging from improved operational efficiency to enhanced customer experience and increased sales. For example, on average, organizations realized a 6.7% improvement in customer engagement and satisfaction over the past year in the areas in which the technology has been piloted or deployed.comments Pascal Brier, Chief Innovation Officer at Capgemini and Member of the Group Executive Committee.Almost three quarters of organizations (74%) agree that generative AI is helping them drive revenue and innovation. As AI technology progresses, it will transition from the role of supportive tool to that of independent agent with increased execution capability, allowing organizations to reimagine the way they do business and create greater value from their AI investments. This potential for value creation has contributed to the emergence of multi-agent systems – a quickly evolving technology with potential to drive increased innovation. The report indicates high levels of trust in AI agents for specific tasks such as generating professional emails, coding, and data analysis. However, it also reveals that leaders are conscious of the need to maintain this trust and ethical transparency in its development and deployment.The acceleration of generative AI over the past 12 months is not limited to a business level, as recent technological developments have made public tools more accessible to non-experts. As a result, while there has been an increase in its adoption, only 3% of organizations have imposed a ban on the use of public generative AI tools in the workplace. Almost all organizations (97%) allow employees to use generative AI in some capacity, with over half enforcing specific guidelines for employees to follow.Faced with the fast-paced uptake of generative AI, the report notes that organizations should proceed with a sense of responsibility. Clear guardrails to validate decisions made by multi-agent systems are essential to ensure transparency and accountability in operations and to mitigate the future risks that public tools may pose to their organization.To access the full report: https://www.capgemini.com/insights/research-library/generative-ai-in-organizations-2024/ MethodologyThe Capgemini Research Institute surveyed 1,100 executives employed at organizations with more than $1 billion in annual revenue across 14 countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US. Organizations operate across 11 sectors; nearly all (96%) of these organizations have started to explore generative AI. The global survey took place in May and June 2024. Executives surveyed are at director-level and above and represent diverse functions.Hashtag: #Capgemini

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.



Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About the Capgemini Research Institute

The Capgemini Research Institute is Capgemini’s in-house think-tank on all things digital. The Institute publishes research on the impact of digital technologies on large traditional businesses. The team draws on the worldwide network of Capgemini experts and works closely with academic and technology partners. The Institute has dedicated research centers in India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. It was recently ranked #1 in the world for the quality of its research by independent analysts.



Visit us at https://www.capgemini.com/researchinstitute/

