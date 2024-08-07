Generali Hong Kong Empowers Over 500 Families In Need

Generali Hong Kong raised funds to support over 500 families in need.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 August 2024 – The Human Safety Net, the global movement of people helping people empowered by Generali, successfully mobilized nearly 500 colleagues, business partners, customers, and members of the public to contribute to the “Nature Experience Program”.This program supports over 500 vulnerable families living in Sham Shui Po, one of the poorest districts in Hong Kong, through our NGO partner OneSky. Those families will have the chance to participate in fun and educational activities and connect with nature. It offers these families a much-needed respite from their confined living environments and begins to educate them on the importance of environmental awareness and climate change from a young age.The Human Safety Net continues to fundraise annually through the Global Challenge in June and active participation in volunteering. It has created impactful initiatives, such as the launch of the first Community Living Room in Sham Shui Po, designed to aid young children’s development, and providing free nutritious meals at the Community Cafeteria.Generali Hong Kong’s commitment to corporate social responsibility continues to be recognized, recently winning the Excellence Performance in Corporate Social Responsibility award by Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions 2024.Hashtag: #GeneraliHongKong

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group’s global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.

