Museums around the world are joining the foundation Ocean us in an unprecedented campaign to fight climate change

Under the name “Last Call for Beauty”, Ocean us is bleaching famous paintings to raise awareness of the extinction of coral reefs in the world’s oceans.

Ocean Us_Last Call for Beauty

Museum

City/ Country

Masterpieces

Albertina Museum

Vienna/ Austria

Monet, The Water Lily Pond

National Gallery of Victoria

Melbourne/ Australia

Tiepolo, The Banquet of Cleopatra

Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum

Madrid/ Spain

Van Gogh, Les Vessenots en Auvers



Palace of Versailles

Versailles/ France

Nocret, The royal family in Olympus

Prado Museum

Madrid/ Spain

El Greco, Portrait of a Nobleman with his Hand on his Chest

Museo Reina Sofia

Madrid/ Spain

Juan Gris, The Open Window

Munch Museum

Oslo/ Norway

Munch, The Scream

Guggenheim Museum Bilbao

Bilbao/ Spain

Koons, Tulips

Sorolla Museum

Madrid/ Spain

Sorolla, Walk on the Beach

The National Museum of Fine Arts Argentina

Buenos Aires/ Argentina

García Uriburu, Southern Utopia

High Museum of Art

Atlanta/ USA

Basquiat, Untitled (Cadmium)



TRIESEN, LIECHTENSTEIN – Newsaktuell – 7 August 2024 –Without them, our world would be lifeless and gray. Colors represent vitality and are the ultimate means of expression. This is especially true in art: from Monet’s water lilies to Van Gogh’s sunflowers, the iconic masterpieces of art history would be hard to imagine without their characteristic colors.But this is exactly what renowned museums from around the world are now showing: the joint campaign “Last Call For Beauty” of the international foundationshows what happens when works of art gradually lose their color.The digital process of bleaching symbolizes and draws attention to the dramatic increase in coral bleaching in the world’s oceans, which threatens to destroy this important ecosystem to the point of extinction.The impressive campaign is part of the Global Coral Restoration project of the international foundation. Together with the world’s leading marine scientists and experts from other disciplines, the global initiative has developed a concrete plan to rebuild the world’s oceans. The foundation’s first project, Global Coral Restoration, aims to reverse the projected functional extinction of coral reefs. The ambitious goal is to restore nine million square meters of damaged reefs worldwide by 2030.Linda Neugebauer, founder of: „“Bleaching Art” is part of a series of creative actions within the “Last Call for Beauty” campaign, developed by Chema Herrera, Creative Director and Head of Marketing and Communications at. The campaign will run until December 2024 and is supported by major international institutions and companies.Chema Herrera, Creative Director of, on the campaign he created:11 of the world’s most prestigious museums are participating in this impressive campaign with their most emblematic works. These include the Albertina Museum in Vienna with Monet’s „Water Lily Pond”, the Prado in Madrid with El Greco’s famous oil „Portrait of a Nobleman with His Hand on His Chest”, and the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia with Tiepolo’s „Banquet of Cleopatra”. The Munch Museum in Oslo contributes the world-famous „The Scream” by expressionist painter Edvard Munch, while the Palace of Versailles has Nocret’s „The royal family in Olympus”.has launched a crowdfunding initiative as part of an international campaign. The foundation’s project aims to raise a total of 40 million euros for the implementation of the Global Coral Restoration Project and has already secured commitments from major companies and institutions. The goal is to implement a concrete plan for global coral restoration on an industrial scale, to be launched later this year.You can find out more about the Global Coral Restoration and the crowdfunding campaign here: https://oceanus.life/lastcallforbeauty For more information on‘ plan to rebuild the world’s oceans within one generation, see https://oceanus.life/ Hashtag: #Oceanus

About Ocean us

Ocean us is a global foundation with the ambitious goal of rebuilding the world’s oceans within one generation to secure our sustainable future. It empowers the scientific community and society to lead this planetary repair. As evidenced by its logo, it is born out of radical hope to stop the negative spiral of reduction and set in motion the positive spiral of abundance, focusing on the depleted ocean, as this unique water system sustains all life on Earth.



