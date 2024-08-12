Graphisoft strengthens market presence in Singapore with ACAD Pte Ltd partnership

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2024 –Graphisoft’s flagship product is the award-winning Archicad. Powerful built-in tools and a user-friendly interface allow users to design projects of any size, making Archicad the most efficient and intuitive BIM software on the market. Featuring out-of-the-box design documentation, one-click publishing, photorealistic rendering, and best-in-class analysis, Archicad lets architects focus on what they do best: design great buildings.“We are thrilled to partner with ACAD Pte Ltd,” said Robert Samuel, Director, APAC Partner Sales at Graphisoft Asia. “Their established reputation and deep industry knowledge make them an ideal partner to strengthen our market presence further and provide exceptional service to our valued customers.” ACAD Pte Ltd will manage sales and distribution activities related to Graphisoft software solutions in Singapore. At the same time, Graphisoft will intensify its efforts to manage existing and new strategic accounts directly while simultaneously providing robust support to its regional partner network.“We are committed to delivering superior solutions and support to our clients,” said Francis Wong, Director at ACAD Pte Ltd. “Partnering with Graphisoft allows us to offer innovative software solutions that empower businesses in the AEC sector to achieve their goals efficiently and effectively.”For more information about Graphisoft products and services, please visit graphisoft.com/sg or contact ACAD Pte Ltd sales@acad.sg Hashtag: #Graphisoft #Archicad #Archicad27 #ACAD #AC27 #AEC #Architecture #Engineering #Construction #Singapore

About Graphisoft

Graphisoft® empowers teams to design great buildings through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the AEC industry. Our award-winning products and solutions support OPEN BIM for workflow transparency, longevity, and data accessibility for built assets. Archicad®, the architects’ BIM software of choice, offers a complete end-to-end design and documentation workflow for architectural and integrated architectural and engineering practices of any size. BIMx®, the most popular mobile and web BIM app, extends the BIM experience to include all stakeholders in the building design, delivery, and operations lifecycle. BIMcloud®, the AEC industry’s first and most advanced cloud-based team collaboration solution, makes real-time collaboration possible across the globe regardless of the size of the project and the speed or quality of the team members’ network connection. DDScad solutions support users with intelligent Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) design tools, integrated calculations, and comprehensive documentation of all building system disciplines. Graphisoft is part of the Nemetschek Group. To learn more, visit graphisoft.com.



About ACAD Pte Ltd

ACAD Pte Ltd, incorporated in 2011, is a leading software solution provider and authorised training centre specialising in CAD/CAM solutions for the AEC and M&E industries. Committed to delivering quality training and robust solutions, ACAD continuously explores the latest trends to serve its customers better. With regional offices in Singapore (HQ), Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, ACAD has established a strong presence across the SEA region, enabling it to provide comprehensive support and expertise to its clientele. To learn more, visit https://acad.com.sg/.



