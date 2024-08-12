Vision International Changed Name to Ficus Technology

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2024 –(““, the “” and its subsidiaries, together, the ““, stock code: 8107) announced the change of name of the Company from ”Vision International Holdings Limited” to ”Ficus Technology Holdings Limited” on 8 August 2024 to reflect the future strategic positioning and business development of the Gorup.The imagery of the Ficus tree resonates with the development strategies of the Group: (i) the Ficus tree’s robust roots and branches stand tall, standing alone like a forest and remaining evergreen throughout the year, allowing it to thrive in diverse conditions. This symbolises the Group’s resilience and ability to grow in various market environments; and (ii) the Ficus tree can rapidly grow and spread widely within a short time. This represents the Group’s potential for rapid growth and expansion. Further, the term “Technology” indicates the Group’s commitment to continuously develop its innovative supply chain management solutions, which is believed to be a new engine of the Group.said, “As the company completes its name change, we are standing at a new starting point and facing future challenges and opportunities with a brand-new image. This step is not just a simple name change; it indicates that we will move towards a broader market with clear direction and strong determination. This will not only be beneficial to the current and future business expansion and brand building of the Company, but also create more value for investors, employees and partners. We look forward to unveiling this new chapter of the Company.”Hashtag: #FicusTechnology

Ficus Technology Holdings Limited is a well-established supply chain management (“SCM”) services provider based in Hong Kong, which business expanded to China and Overseas. The Group has developed a vertically integrated business model with services ranging across market trend analysis, product design and development, sourcing of suppliers, production management, logistics services and quality control. In order to enhance the Group’s competitiveness in the market, the Group had advanced its supply chain management service to include anti-counterfeit, traceability and marketing functions. The Group’s services may have a wide range of application scenarios, such as apparel, food, cinema, sports and other industries.

