Singapore Sports Hub Clinches ‘Unsung Hero’ title on the Global Stage

Singapore National Stadium Venue Operations Team wins the ‘Unsung Hero’ Award at TheStadiumBusiness Awards 2024.



It bested six international contenders and stands as the only venue in Asia to receive an award.



Singapore Sports Hub Venue Operations Team

Deploying DJs to spin music pre and post events. This adds to the vibrancy of Sports Hub’s spaces but more importantly, aids with crowd management across its venues and flow into the train stations as patrons are encouraged to travel by public transport.



Dedicated priority access points for patrons who require assistance such as wheelchair users, pregnant patrons and senior citizens.



Strategically placing digital and printed signage across Sports Hub to assist patrons with wayfinding and to communicate important messages in real-time.



Tailoring amenities to suit audience demographics for example, conversion of some male toilets to female ones for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert given that the concert attendees are largely females. This move helped reduce waiting time for patrons.



Transforming Sports Hub precinct into a huge fan zone with event-themed activities curated for the community such as friendship bracelet-making stations, face painting stations and human foosball. To top it all off, these fan zones included food trucks that served up delectable treats for patrons pre and post events.



Safely accommodating thousands of patrons without event tickets but had gathered at the Sports Hub to soak in the atmosphere.



Providing exceptional customer service for patrons for example when a patron misplaced her passport, the team combed through trash bins by hand to help recover it.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2024 – The Singapore Sports Hub Venue Operations Team flew the Singapore flag high internationally by winning in the 'Unsung Hero' category at TheStadiumBusiness Awards 2024 for the Singapore National Stadium. The 'Unsung Hero' award recognises an individual or team that delivers consistently outstanding service, commitment and results at a stadium, arena or major sports and entertainment venue. The Venue Operations Team's patron-first philosophy and seamless synergy led to their win over six other nominees including operational team members from Arsenal FC, Miami Heat, The Trusts Arena, Croke Park, Scarlets Rugby and Newcastle United FC.TheStadiumBusiness Awards is a globally recognised award that celebrates excellence in the stadium industry. Singapore National Stadium was the only Asian venue to receive an award this year, underlining the venue's exceptional global standing when it comes to delivering the best experience for sporting, entertainment, and lifestyle events. Singapore National Stadium is the centrepiece of the Singapore Sports Hub, a fully integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle destination which sits on 35 hectares of land in the heart of Singapore.The team's success is attributed to their strategic planning and execution, which ensured immaculate event delivery for high-profile acts such as Mayday, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars, and international sporting events such as FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ – PRELIMINARY (ROUND 2) matches and HSBC SVNS SGP 2024. Their cohesive teamwork and commitment to patron-focused initiatives set the team up for success. Some examples of the team going the extra mile to elevate the patron's experience at the Singapore Sports Hub include:Since the beginning of the year, the Singapore Sports Hub has welcomed more than one million visitors across numerous sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community events.said, "We are honoured to have such a dedicated team driven by a shared purpose to make Singapore Sports Hub an icon of national pride. This recognition as the 'Unsung Hero' at TheStadiumBusiness Awards 2024 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class experiences for all patrons across sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community events. To deliver on our commitment to uphold the highest service standards, we foster a culture of empowerment and encourage continuous learning. Our strong partnership with private and public stakeholders is also an integral part of our success. We will continue to innovate, serving as a catalyst for people from all walks of life to create wonderful memories at the Singapore Sports Hub."The Sports Hub continues to welcome a diverse array of sport, entertainment and lifestyle events following an exciting start to 2024. Highlights in the second half of the year include the first Indian concert at the National Stadium by AR Rahman, K-pop sensations Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and Stray Kids, leading canto- and mando-pop artistes, Yoga Lin, Andy Lau, Jay Chou, and fan favourites from Conan Gray to Lany, Olivia Rodrigia, and Dua Lipa. In sport, dancers will mesmerise audiences at dance showcase competition Super24, while cycling enthusiasts will unite at cycling lifestyle festival Pedalfest Singapore 2024. Sports fans can look forward to thrilling netball action at Mirxes Nations Cup 2024, and cheer on continental basketball champions at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024.Past winners of TheStadiumBusiness Awards include renowned venues such as Wembley Stadium and Melbourne Cricket Ground, making this achievement a significant milestone for Singapore National Stadium.

